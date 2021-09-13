Opposition parties misleading people to gain political mileage ahead of elections: UP deputy CM

Asserting that Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the crime rate in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday claimed that the Opposition parties are misleading people ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that under the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) regime, the crime rate in the state has been reduced in all aspects. "This is one reason that many businessmen are investing in Uttar Pradesh because of the sense of security this government has brought," he stated.

"Even during the Covid-19 pandemic period, Rs 56,000 crores of investment was made in the state and the economy of the state has increased from Rs 11 lakh crores to Rs 22 lakh crores," he added. Sharma said that the Opposition parties did not have anything to say or protest against during the four and a half-year rule of the BJP in the state and have now started raising useless issues to accuse the government ahead of the elections.

"People nowadays have access to electronic and digital media and they are also active on social media. So this policy of accusing the ruling party to gain political mileage before the elections is an old trick and will not work anymore," he stated. "There has not been any communal riot in the state since last four and a half years. BJP is not a party of communalism or casteism, but of nationalism and development," he added.

The deputy chief minister also mocked the Congress leader Salman Khurshid's announcement of the party contesting for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's leadership and said that Congress has always contested under the leadership of the Gandhi family only. "When has Congress not contested under the leadership of the Gandhi family? There is nothing new in that. They have always contested like this and lost every time," he said.

Sharma also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh varsity in Aligarh on Tuesday. "This would be the first university in the country that would teach defence study," he said. "The university, spread on 52 acres of land, will have employment generation courses and will following the new education policy of the Centre. It is an example of the government's commitment towards expanding the education sector in the state," he added. (ANI)

