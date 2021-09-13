Left Menu

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay seeking disqualification of BJP MLAs Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das as they have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Suvendu Adhikari seeks disqualification of two BJP MLAs who joined TMC
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay seeking disqualification of BJP MLAs Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das as they have joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). "Petition for disqualification of Tanmoy Ghosh, Member of Legislative Assembly from 255, Bishnupur Assembly Constituency is enclosed herewith. I request you to dispose of the same as soon as possible," reads Adhikari's letter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further sought disqualification of Biswajit Das as MLA. "Petition for disqualification of Biswajit Das, Member of Legislative Assembly from 94, Bagda (SC) Assembly Constituency is enclosed herewith. I request you to dispose of the same as soon as possible," wrote Adhikari.

BJP MLA from Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh joined the Trinamool Congress on August 30. Ghosh had alleged that BJP is attempting to snatch the rights of West Bengal people by deploying central agencies while urged all politicians to support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for public welfare. "BJP is into vindictive politics. They are attempting to snatch the rights of the West Bengal people by using central agencies. I urge all politicians to support CM Mamata Banerjee for public welfare," Ghosh had said while joining TMC.

The very next day of Ghosh rejoining the TMC, another BJP MLA Biswajit Das changed the camp. Das had joined BJP from TMC in 2019. West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after Assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

