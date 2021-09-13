'Huge loss for country': Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Oscar Fernandes

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes and said it is a huge loss for each and every party worker and the country. Fernandes died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday afternoon, family sources said. He was 80.

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi described Fernandes as a Congressman to the core, a veteran parliamentarian, a sensitive minister who championed the cause of labour and underprivileged, a dedicated organisation builder at all levels, and an individual firmly anchored in the grassroots.

She said Fernandes was ''all of this and much more''. ''His humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life. His demise is a huge loss for each and every Congress worker and indeed for the entire country. ''I salute this remarkable colleague who enriched our lives and made so many contributions,'' she said while sending her condolences to his family.

