ZP, gram panchayat bypolls: NCP, BJP say they will field OBC candidates

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:20 IST
The NCP and BJP on Monday said they will field OBC candidates in the bypolls for six Zilla Parishads in Maharashtra to be held on October 5.

The bypolls will be held for 85 ZP seats and 144 gram panchayat seats, with both state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik confirming that their parties would field OBC candidates from seats that had turned ''open'' from ''reserved for OBCs''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

