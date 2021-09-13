Left Menu

INLD leader, two others join Congress

Former Haryana BJP leader Pawan Beniwal, INLD vice president Sardar Kanwarjit Singh and industrialist Ashok Goel joined Congress on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:22 IST
Visuals from Congress Headquarters in Delhi (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

They joined the Congress at Congress headquarters in presence of Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and party in-charge in state Vivek Bansal. Selja said the three leaders had joined Congress showing faith in its ideology.

"Today people have a lot of hopes from the Congress party. In Haryana, we are constantly raising many issues. We have been raising our voice against the anti-people policies of the government," she said. "Today, the farmers and labourers are sitting on the street. What happened in Karnal? This government can only give lathi-charge to farmers," she added.

Bansal said there is growing resentment against the rule of BJP-led government in Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

