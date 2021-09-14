Left Menu

Norway's centre-left opposition wins election, projections show

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:35 IST
Norway's centre-left opposition parties are on course for a decisive victory in the country's parliamentary election, separate projections by broadcasters NRK and TV2 and newspaper VG showed as voting ended on Monday.

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere is widely expected https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/climate-wealth-gap-focus-norway-go-polls-2021-09-08 to form the next government, either ruling in a minority or together with several other centre-left parties, thus bringing to a close Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg's eight years in power.

