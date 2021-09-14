Concerns on 'love and narcotic jihad' should be discussed: Kerala BJP Chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran said that concerns raised by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt regarding 'Love Jihad' and 'Narcotic Jihad' should be discussed. The controversial "love and narcotic jihad" remarks by Kallarangatt triggered a row in Kerala's political circles. The Bishop, while addressing devotees at a church in Pala on September 9, had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kerala BJP chief Surendran said that the issue of 'Narcotic Jihad' raised by Pala Bishop is significant at an international level because terrorist organizations have links with drug cartels. "Terrorist organizations have links with drug cartels. Globally, they make money through the drug trade. The situation is no different here. Last year alone, drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore was seized in Kerala. About 75 per cent of the drugs smuggled into India are reaching Kerala. It is a serious issue that should be discussed," he said.

The BJP leader said that those who came against the Bishop and raised concerns are trying to create religious division. "The scholars of the Muslim community should understand this and support the bishop and lead an open discussion," he said. Further, the BJP president alleged that those who say there is no 'Love jihad' or 'Narcotic Jihad' are not talking about those who joined ISIS from Kerala. "Why deport girls you love to Syria? Even though there are many incidents in Kerala where girls are converted. There are those who argue that there is no love jihad, such people are supporting terrorism," he claimed.

Earlier, the Congress party slammed BJP for trying to attain political gains by dividing society along religious lines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)