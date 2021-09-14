Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Sunday
AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Sunday, a visit that comes ahead of assembly polls in the state next year.
In a tweet, the AAP said Kejriwal will reach Haldwani on September 19.
''AAP National Convenor & Delhi CM, Shri @ArvindKejriwal to visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon region.CM Arvind Kejriwal will reach Haldwani on 19 September, 2021. Important tour in view of the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections!,'' the AAP said in a tweet.
Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand next year and the AAP has said it will contest the polls and raise development issues.
