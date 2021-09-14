New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

DEL69 LDALL-PM-UP-UNIVERSITY PM attacks previous govts in UP, says they created hurdles to development Aligarh (UP): In a scathing attack on the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state was run by gangsters and mafias before 2017 but such elements are now behind bars.

DEL72 UP-PM-LD MAHENDRA PRATAP Unfortunate that generations not told about national heroes: Modi Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said it is the country’s misfortune that generations were not made aware of sacrifices of national heroes, citing example Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, in whose name a university will come up in Aligarh.

DEL53 UP-PM-CHILDHOOOD Modi recalls childhood connection with Aligarh, remembers Muslim lock seller Lucknow: Taking a walk down memory lane, PM Narendra Modi recalled his connection with Aligarh, saying a Muslim salesman dealing in locks made in the city used to visit his village and leave his earnings with his father for safekeeping.

DEL70 UP-AKHILESH-LD PM Akhilesh contests PM's claim over crime in UP, asks him to check data Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narerndra Modi's claim about the crime situation in Uttar Pradesh, asking him to check data of the Home Department and other central agencies.

DES46 UP-BJP-LD CONG Cong accuses BJP of 'casteist' politics to break protesting farmers' unity Lucknow: The BJP government is trying to break the unity of farmers protesting the centre's farm laws by using the name of freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, said the Congress accusing the ruling party of playing ''casteist'' politics.

DEL45 PRIYANKA-UP-HATHRAS 'Champion of anti-women mindset': Priyanka Gandhi slams UP CM Adityanath New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue of crimes against women in the state and alleged that he was the champion of ''anti-women mindset''.

DES51 HP-3RDLD PREZ Staffers test Covid positive at presidential retreat, Kovind to stay at pvt hotel in Shimla Shimla: President Ram Nath Kovind will stay at a private hotel here instead of the presidential retreat, where he normally stays, during his visit beginning Thursday to Himachal Pradesh, where he will address a special session of the state assembly.

DES17 RJ-LD TOURISM Misbehaviour with tourists now cognisable offence in Rajasthan Jaipur: Misbehaviour with tourists will now be a cognisable offence in Rajasthan and a non-bailable one if repeated.

DES48 HR-AMARINDER-BJP Haryana ministers, BJP leaders slam Punjab CM over remarks on farmers’ stir Chandigarh: Leaders of the ruling BJP in Haryana, including minister Anil Vij and party state chief O P Dhankar, on Tuesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his remarks on the farmers' stir, saying there is a ''conspiracy'' to disturb Haryana's economy. DES45 PB-BUS-LD STRIKE Employees of Punjab Roadways, PRTC postpone stir for two weeks Chandigarh: Contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and the PRTC on Tuesday postponed their strike for two weeks after assurance for the redress of their demands.

DES5 UKD-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal to visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Sunday New Delhi: AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Sunday, a visit that comes ahead of assembly polls in the state next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)