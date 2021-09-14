Every Indian language must be given prominence, Hindi Diwas be recast as Bhasha Diwas: Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Hindi Diwas should be recast as Bhasha Diwas, asserting that it is high time that every Indian language is given the prominence it deserves.

Hindi Diwas marks the day when in 1949 Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as one of the official languages.

''It is high time that we give every Indian language the prominence it deserves. Hindi Diwas should be recast as Bhasha Diwas -- celebrating ALL Indian languages,'' Ramesh tweeted. India is stronger together when we celebrate our diversities, the Rajya Sabha leader added.

Earlier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet on Hindi Diwas, said, ''To increase the understanding of one language, the knowledge of other languages should also be increased.'' PTI ASK KJ

