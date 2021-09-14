Left Menu

Every Indian language must be given prominence, Hindi Diwas be recast as Bhasha Diwas: Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Hindi Diwas should be recast as Bhasha Diwas, asserting that it is high time that every Indian language is given the prominence it deserves.Hindi Diwas marks the day when in 1949 Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as one of the official languages.It is high time that we give every Indian language the prominence it deserves.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:51 IST
Every Indian language must be given prominence, Hindi Diwas be recast as Bhasha Diwas: Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said Hindi Diwas should be recast as Bhasha Diwas, asserting that it is high time that every Indian language is given the prominence it deserves.

Hindi Diwas marks the day when in 1949 Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as one of the official languages.

''It is high time that we give every Indian language the prominence it deserves. Hindi Diwas should be recast as Bhasha Diwas -- celebrating ALL Indian languages,'' Ramesh tweeted. India is stronger together when we celebrate our diversities, the Rajya Sabha leader added.

Earlier, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet on Hindi Diwas, said, ''To increase the understanding of one language, the knowledge of other languages should also be increased.'' PTI ASK KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021