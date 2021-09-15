UK PM Johnson to reshuffle his team of ministers on Wednesday - source
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 16:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his team of ministers on Wednesday to put in place a "strong and united team" to deliver on his 2019 election promise to tackle reigonal inequality, a source in his office said.
"The Prime Minister will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and leveling up the whole country," the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
Advertisement