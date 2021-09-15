UK PM Johnson moves Gove to housing minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Michael Gove as housing minister in his reshuffle, and tasked him with also leading the government's agenda on removing inequalities across the country.
Gove, who was previously cabinet office minister, will also have responsibility for maintaining relations between the four nations of the United Kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- United Kingdom
- British
Advertisement