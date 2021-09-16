Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: Australia is a natural partner for new security pact

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 02:48 IST
UK PM Johnson: Australia is a natural partner for new security pact
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australia is a natural partner for a new security partnership with the United States and Britain which will see the two countries help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"It is a momentous decision for any nation to acquire this formidable capability, and perhaps equally momentous for any other state to come to its aid," Johnson said in a televised address alongside his U.S. and Australian counterparts.

"But Australia is one of our oldest friends, a kindred nation and a fellow democracy, and a natural partner in this great enterprise."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

