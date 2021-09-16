UK PM Johnson: Australia is a natural partner for new security pact
Australia is a natural partner for a new security partnership with the United States and Britain which will see the two countries help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"It is a momentous decision for any nation to acquire this formidable capability, and perhaps equally momentous for any other state to come to its aid," Johnson said in a televised address alongside his U.S. and Australian counterparts.
"But Australia is one of our oldest friends, a kindred nation and a fellow democracy, and a natural partner in this great enterprise."
