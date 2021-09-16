Modi, Shah, Rajnath greet Uttarakhand CM Dhami on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his birthday on Thursday.

''Birthday greetings to Uttarakhand's youthful and energetic CM Shri @pushkardhami. Since assuming office, he has been assiduously working for the development of the state. He is admired for his humility. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of society,'' Modi said in a tweet as Dhami turned 46 on Thursday.

Dhami thanked the central leaders through separate tweets for their birthday wishes, saying they will inspire him to work in a dedicated manner for the development of the state.

In a tweet in Hindi addressed to Modi, Dhami said he thanked him from the bottom of his heart for his inspiring birthday message.

''Your blessings have given me the renewed energy and inspiration to work for the development of the state,'' the chief minister said.

Shah wished Dhami a long and healthy life saying his ''dedication to the welfare of Devbhoomi had lent a fresh momentum to the development of the state''.

''Heartiest good wishes to Uttarakhand's young, energetic and polite chief minister Pushkar Dhami. May the almighty give him more strength to lead the state to new heights of development. I wish him a long and healthy life,'' Rajnath Singh said in tweet.

Earlier, accompanied by his wife, Dhami visited the Tapkeshwar temple here to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and pray for the well-being of the people of the state.

Dhami also went to Bal Vanita Ashram on Tilak Road and the Rashtriya Drishti Badhit Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Sansthan to celebrate his birthday in the company of children. Uttarakhand Minister Ganesh Joshi and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama were also with him.

