Maha: Noted Lavani artiste Surekha Punekar joins NCP

Noted Lavani artiste Surekha Punekar joined the ruling NCP in Maharashtra in the presence senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after the induction, Punekar said she wanted to serve the people and resolve the issues faced by women. ''My entry into the party is unconditional,'' she said.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar had stoked a controversy on Tuesday by saying that the NCP is a party which would ''kiss any painted face''.

Referring to the remark, Punekar said it was an insult of women. ''Every woman does make-up. This is an insult of women and he should apologise,'' she said.

Apart from Punekar, singer Devyani Bendre also joined the NCP.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said successive governments in the state have always encouraged folk art and artistes. ''Just like NCP cadres include people from all castes and religions, the party also has people from all professions,'' he said.

