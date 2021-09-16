Left Menu

Venezuela uses judicial system to suppress dissent, U.N. investigators say

The report was published by an independent U.N. human rights fact-finding mission that in 2020 concluded Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations amounting to crimes against humanity. "The Mission has reasonable grounds to believe that judges and prosecutors in the cases examined have denied, as opposed to guaranteed, some rights to real or perceived government opponents, in response to interference from political actors or from within the judicial or prosecutorial hierarchy," reads the report.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:03 IST
Venezuela uses judicial system to suppress dissent, U.N. investigators say
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's judicial system has perpetuated human rights violations as part of a state policy to quash opposition to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, a group of United Nations investigators said on Thursday. The report was published by an independent U.N. human rights fact-finding mission that in 2020 concluded Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations amounting to crimes against humanity.

"The Mission has reasonable grounds to believe that judges and prosecutors in the cases examined have denied, as opposed to guaranteed, some rights to real or perceived government opponents, in response to interference from political actors or from within the judicial or prosecutorial hierarchy," reads the report. The investigators added they have grounds to believe judges and prosecutors fail to protect perceived enemies of the government from arbitrary arrest, deprive detainees of their right to defense, and use pre-trial detention as a routine measure rather than an exceptional one.

Maduro allies have described previous reports by the fact-finding mission as politically biased smear campaigns driven by Washington, which maintains a broad sanctions program meant to force Maduro from power. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021