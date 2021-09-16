RN Ravi arrives in TN; Stalin receives Governor-designate
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor-designate, R N Ravi, arrived here on Thursday, days after being shifted from Nagaland to the southern state to the gubernatorial post.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by his senior cabinet colleagues including Duraimurugan and K N Nehru, received Ravi at the airport, the government said.
Ravi is expected to be sworn-in in the coming days.
President Ram Nath Kovind had last week appointed Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing Banwarilal Purohit, who has been since shifted to Punjab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Ravi Shastri's lateral flow test returns positive, four members of Team India support staff isolated
Digital health aptly utilised to manage Covid: Pravin Pawar tells BRICS ministerial conclave
India head coach Ravi Shastri found COVID positive in RT-PCR test as well, to be in isolation for 10 days: BCCI source.
Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh appointed governor of U'khand, ex-IPS RN Ravi new TN governor
Stalin greets RN Ravi, says TN welcomes him