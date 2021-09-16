RN Ravi arrives in TN; Stalin receives Governor-designate

Tamil Nadu Governor-designate, R N Ravi, arrived here on Thursday, days after being shifted from Nagaland to the southern state to the gubernatorial post.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by his senior cabinet colleagues including Duraimurugan and K N Nehru, received Ravi at the airport, the government said.

Ravi is expected to be sworn-in in the coming days.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last week appointed Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing Banwarilal Purohit, who has been since shifted to Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)