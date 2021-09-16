Left Menu

RN Ravi arrives in TN; Stalin receives Governor-designate

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:30 IST
RN Ravi arrives in TN; Stalin receives Governor-designate
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor-designate, R N Ravi, arrived here on Thursday, days after being shifted from Nagaland to the southern state to the gubernatorial post.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by his senior cabinet colleagues including Duraimurugan and K N Nehru, received Ravi at the airport, the government said.

Ravi is expected to be sworn-in in the coming days.

President Ram Nath Kovind had last week appointed Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing Banwarilal Purohit, who has been since shifted to Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021