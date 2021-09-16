Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:22 IST
Telangana Cong chief apologises after his reported derogatory remarks on Tharoor irk party leaders
After outrage by some Congress leaders over a media report quoting party's Telangana unit chief Revanth Reddy making a derogatory reference to senior leader Shashi Tharoor, Reddy withdrew the remarks on Thursday and regretted any hurt that may have been caused to the MP from Kerala.

''I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard,'' Reddy tweeted.

He regretted any hurt that may have been caused to Tharoor by his words, and said ''we share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party''.

Responding to the tweet, Tharoor said on Twitter, ''I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us.'' ''We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country,'' the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Tagging AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, Reddy also said that he knows Tharoor joins him in wanting the Congress to win the support of the public to form the next government in Telangana. Tharoor responded by saying, ''Absolutely. Onward & upward!'' Reddy asserted that every congress soldier will strive towards reaching this goal in Telangana.

Following the media report which quoted Reddy as making a derogatory reference to Tharoor and criticising him and Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, the Congress' state chief tweeted, ''Born liar and looter @KTRTRS can't get away with hiding behind @ShashiTharoor ji and Fake news.'' ''It's clear that you are trying to mislead current issues of child molestation and corruption charges against your family,'' Reddy said.

Taking strong objection to Reddy's reported remarks, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari addressed Reddy on Twitter and said Tharoor ''is a valued colleague of yours & mine''.

''It would have been better if you (Reddy) would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace & Propriety demands you withdraw your words,'' Tewari said.

Another Congress leader Salman Anees Soz agreed with Tewari's remarks and tweeted, ''Dear Mr @revanth_anumula I couldn't agree more. @ShashiTharoor is a terrific leader who isn't about to join a race to the bottom.'' ''He is one of the foremost critics of the RSS & BJP. He fights for India & INC everyday. Party leaders must be careful not to alienate our own,'' Soz said and tagged former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy's reported criticism of Tharoor had come after the latter's recent visit to Hyderabad.

