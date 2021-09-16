Biden says he expects Congress to deliver spending, infrastructure bills

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday expressed confidence that Congress will deliver both an infrastructure and supplementary spending bills to his desk that would infuse trillions of dollars into the U.S. economy.

Biden's speech comes as Democrats write a $3.5 billion spending bill that funds child care, community college and other social programs with an increase in taxes on companies and the very wealthy, and debates a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

