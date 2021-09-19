Left Menu

Kejriwal making promises in Uttarakhand without knowing state's budget, says Harish Rawat

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener failed to fulfill his promises in Delhi and is now making new promises in the poll-bound Uttarakhand without knowing the state's budget.

Congress leader Harish Rawat speaking to ANI in Chandigarh on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener failed to fulfill his promises in Delhi and is now making new promises in the poll-bound Uttarakhand without knowing the state's budget. Commenting on the various promises made by Kejriwal in the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand, Rawat told ANI, "He has not been able to fulfil all that he had promised in Delhi and he has started making promises in Uttarakhand without knowing the state's budget, the situation and the circumstances."

The Assembly elections in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place in early 2022. Rawat's remarks came days after Kejriwal had promised to guarantee 300 units of free electricity to the people, with a special mention of farmers, while also offering to waive off old electricity bills if the party is voted to power in the state in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister during his visit to Uttarakhand in July had said, "In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity." He had also assured that the party will build schools and work on electricity, water, farming apart from other issues in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

