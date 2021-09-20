PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK energy groups ask for state 'bad bank' to weather gas crisis https://on.ft.com/3lDRnLs - Boris Johnson to use UN visit to push for global climate commitments https://on.ft.com/3EIv5ku

- Johnson seeks to strengthen ties with Biden on back of Aukus https://on.ft.com/3lC9520 - UK energy supplier Bulb in talks to secure new funding sources https://on.ft.com/3Cs56fc

Overview - The largest energy suppliers in the UK are requesting a multibillion-pound emergency support package from the British government to survive the crisis sparked by high gas prices.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rated "six out of 10" his chances of securing commitments to $100 billion in annual climate aid before a key environmental summit. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House for the first time this week as he seeks to restore their relations following the west's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

- In a bid to secure its figure, UK energy provider Bulb Energy has asked its main bankers to help find new sources of funding as record wholesale energy prices create troubles in the sector. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

