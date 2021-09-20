PM Modi expresses grief at Mahant Narendra Giri's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of All India Akhara Parishad, saying he played an important role in bringing together different streams of seer bodies while remaining dedicated to spiritual traditions. His demise is extremely painful, Modi tweeted. Giri was found dead here on Monday in his residence at Baghambari Math.

The All India Akhara Parishad is the largest organisation of seers in India.

Allahabad City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the mahant was found hanging in his room. He gave no further details.

