Autodriver wins Rs 12 crore in Onam lottery

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:00 IST
Autodriver wins Rs 12 crore in Onam lottery
A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, the lucky winner was identified on Monday as Jayapalan P R, an autodriver from Maradu near here.

The lottery carries a prize money of Rs 12 crore.

The result was announced on Sunday and the ticket bearing serial number TE 645465 was declared as the winner.

''I bought the ticket on September 10 from Tripunithura. I found this number as a fancy number,'' Jayapalan, an autorickshaw driver, told reporters.

The winner would receive over Rs 7 crore after deduction of tax.

