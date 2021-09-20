Saudi FM calls on PM; bilateral cooperation, regional situation discussed

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and they exchanged views on the ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation.

The meeting comes a day after Al Saud held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with a focus on the developments in Afghanistan and ways to further expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, trade, investment and energy.

''Pleased to receive the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives and the regional situation,'' Modi tweeted.

''Conveyed my regards to His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)