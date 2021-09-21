Left Menu

U.S. seeks to double climate change aid for developing nations -Biden

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:04 IST
President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday he would work with Congress to double funds for helping developing nations deal with climate change.

"In April, I announced the United States will double our public international financing to help developing nations tackling climate crisis. Today, I'm proud to announce that we'll work with the Congress to double that number again, including for adaptation efforts, to make the United States the leader of public climate finance," he told world leaders.

