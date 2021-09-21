Left Menu

German health minister backs WHO's Tedros for second term

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:17 IST
German health minister backs WHO's Tedros for second term
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday he supports a second term for the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and called on other countries to back the former Ethiopian health minister.

"We invite partner countries to join us nominating DG (Director General) Tedros," Spahn told Reuters.

Last week, sources https://www.reuters.com/world/whos-tedros-seen-running-unopposed-top-job-despite-ethiopia-snub-sources-2021-09-17 told Reuters that Tedros looks set to run unopposed for a second term at the helm of the WHO as it tries to guide the world through its biggest health crisis in a century, even though he lacks the support of Ethiopia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021