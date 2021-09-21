Biden, Morrison praise security pact alongside UN meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday welcomed their new security ties ahead of their bilateral meeting alongside the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"The United States has no closer or more reliable ally than Australia," Biden said after Washington last week announced it would provide Australia with advanced technology for nuclear-powered submarines as part of an Indo-Pacific deal.
Morrison separately said their partnership was one that also reached out to Asian and European allies.
