PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:36 IST
Mahant Narendra Giri laid to rest in Allahabad
The last rites of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri were performed here on Wednesday at Baghambari Muth, where the seer was buried in samadhi two days after he was found dead by his disciples.

Earlier in the day, a panel of five doctors conducted an autopsy, after which the body was given a bath at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Sarasvati rivers.

The seer was given the ''bhoo samadhi'' under a lemon tree in the Muth around 3 pm.

The post-mortem examination lasted for about two-and-a-half-hours and the report was handed over to senior police officials in a sealed cover.

There was heavy deployment of security personnel at the site where the autopsy was conducted.

Meanwhile in Meerut, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu demanded a CBI probe into the death under the supervision of the High Court.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that the state government is misleading followers of the seer and efforts are being made to hide the truth.

How did police reach the conclusion whether it was a suicide or murder without conducting a post-mortem, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday said all aspects related to the death are being investigated and the guilty will not be spared.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had constituted an 18-member SIT to probe the death of the seer.

His disciple Anand Giri was detained in Haridwar. He was produced in a court in Allahabad on Wednesday.

Earlier, a purported suicide note was found, in which the seer wrote that Anand Giri was trying to blackmail him using a morphed picture of a woman.

The seer purportedly wrote that he would rather die with dignity than face this false accusation.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had paid their respects to the seer at the Muth.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.

