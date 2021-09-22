Poonia denies factionalism in BJP, says Cong a divided house

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday rejected suggestion that his party’s state unit is marred by factionalism, stressing that they are following an idea and not an individual.

On the hand, the BJP leader claimed that the ruling Congress in the state is facing infighting and contradictions, which requires no proof.

The unity of the Congress has collapsed but the BJP is people's party, which is following an idea and not any individual, Poonia told reporters in Rajsamand after the conclusion of a two-day brainstorming session of his party.

There is no infighting in his party and whatever is propagated against it is not true, Poonia said.

The two-day 'chintan shivir' of the BJP concluded sans the presence of former CM Vasundhara Raje, who cited ill-health of her daughter-in-law for it. Poonia said the brainstorming session was held to review works done at booth-level and prepare plans for the 2023 Assembly polls in the state.

An action plan will be prepared for foreseeable results and it was an important meeting for the party's future, he added.

