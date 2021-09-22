Frustrated with AAP's popularity, BJP harassing us by misusing central agencies: Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said the BJP is ''frustrated'' with his party's growing popularity and ''misusing'' central agencies to break the AAP's spirits before the next year assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa.

His remarks came on a day Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national secretary Pankaj Gupta appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in what the party has called a ''fabricated'' case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The AAP will fully cooperate in the process of the agency, but this is BJP's ''political conspiracy'' to harass party leaders, Chadha said.

Talking to reporters outside the ED office here, he said that ''panicked'' by AAP's rising graph, and its national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity across the country, the BJP is attempting to ''tarnish our image by sending the party notices (through central agencies)''.

''Every penny the AAP has received has been checked multiple times and not an iota of wrongdoing has been found. All these inquiries will fall flat as all these are tactics to intimidate us,'' AAP spokesperson Chadha said.

''The BJP is frustrated that it can't electorally assassinate the AAP, so it is misusing government agencies as political revenge seeking tools to character assassinate us,'' he said.

This notice is a part of BJP's ''conspiracy to harass the Aam Aadmi Party to break down our spirits before assembly elections of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa'', Chadha said.

''We are undeterred and the public is with us,'' he said.

Chadha said that the AAP always gets a clean chit in every matter because it has honesty.

''If the BJP wants to get a place in the hearts of people and challenge the AAP, then it will have to start work-oriented politics like Arvind Kejriwal, instead of revenge-oriented politics,'' he added. The AAP had earlier said that the ED has sent a notice to its national secretary Gupta under a ''fabricated'' case under the PMLA.

