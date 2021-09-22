BJP govt has usurped credit of our work in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of usurping the credit of his developmental work in Uttar Pradesh and failing to even read the BJP manifesto, forget about keeping its poll promises.

In a statement, he also charged the saffron party government with weakening the democracy of the country by “sustained attack on various institutions”.

“The BJP has no shame (laaz) that it did not read even a single page of its 'sankalp patra' of 2017 assembly elections and failed to implement any of the promises,” Yadav said, adding ahead of the assembly polls, they have now begun beating their own trumpet through advertisements.

''This attitude of breaking promises (wadakhilaphi) is a form of corruption. Spending state resources without doing any work of public interest is betrayal with the people,'' he said.

The SP president alleged that the saffron party would try to “manipulate” voting at the booth level during the elections early next year and asked party workers to be cautious of it.

Arrears of sugarcane growers ride in electricity rates, problems of weavers and unemployed youths, atrocity against women and rising crime graph are the hallmarks of the BJP rule in UP, he said. Yadav also attacked the Union government accusing it of weakening the country’s economy by demonetisation and enforcing GST.

''The government which weaved a dream of five trillion economy is conspiring to confuse people with the help of advertisements,'' he said.

With the polls in the state only months away, the SP president asserted that people want a progressive government.

“People is ready to bring the Samajwadi Party government whose sole aim is social justice,” he said.

The SP has always stood with the poor, he said.

The party distributed laptops, launched Kanya Vidya Dhan and social pension schemes among others without discriminating against anybody, he added.

