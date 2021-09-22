Narcotic Jihad row: Syro-Malabar Church rallies behind Bishop Kallarangatt

The Syro-Malabar Church on Wednesday rallied behind Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese, alleging that those who created a controversy over the priest's ''narcotic and love jihad'' remarks deliberately overlooked the seriousness of the issue he had raised.

Without naming the political leaders who criticised the priest for his controversial remarks, the Public Affairs Commission of the Syro-Malabar Church said those who made an issue out of his speech labelled it as ''communal and religious hatred''--the two words which can easily be sold in present day Kerala society.

''They (the leaders) forgot the fact that the speech was made at a Church addressing its followers. Some politicians and media, through their interventions, presented the priest's speech as an issue between two religions. Such a wrong presentation paved the way for controversy and meaningless discussions (in the society),'' it said in a statement tonight.

The Church said it realises that the cries seeking action against the Bishop was a planned one and it would only help eliminate the brotherhood and cooperation existing in society.

Rallying behind the Bishop, the Church alleged that the move to alienate and blame him on the issue was being done after yielding to pressures from various quarters and such attempts will be strongly resisted. The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is the second largest Oriental Catholic Church and a Major Archiepiscopal Church based in Kerala.

Joseph Kallarangatt is the bishop of the Pala diocese, a stronghold of Syro-Malabar Catholic community in the state.

The church's statement came hours after various Muslim organisations urged Bishop Kallarangatt to withdraw his controversial ''love and narcotic jihad'' statement, saying no religious leaders should make such ''immature'' remarks.

Their meeting held in Kozhikode to discuss the issue also said that the Bishop of Pala, through the statement, was aiming at the Muslim community.

The priest's statement was also flayed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leaders, including Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran.

The Bishop, at a function held in a church in Kuravilangad in Kottayam district on September 9, had stated that Christian girls were falling prey to ''love and narcotic jihad'' in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth of the state.

