Maha: Senior Congress leader Sharad Ranpise dies at 71

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:45 IST
Senior Congress leader and the party's group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Sharad Ranpise died at a private hospital here on Thursday, sources said.

Ranpise (71) had suffered a heart attack a few days ago and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, a party leader said.

''The demise of senior Congress leader and group leader of the Legislative Council, Sharad Ranapise, has taken a heavy toll on the Congress party, which has lost a studious personality. A heartfelt tribute to him,'' the Maharashtra Congress said in a tweet.

Ranpise had been a corporator in the Pune Municipal Corporation and a two-time MLA from Parvati constituency in the district.

He was an MLC and the Congress' group leader in the state legislative council.

