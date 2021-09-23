Left Menu

PM lauds Assam's decision to burn rhino horns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Assam governments decision to burn rhino horns, a coveted item among poachers, and said all steps will be taken for the animals well-being. The One-Horned Rhino is Indias pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being. PTI KR ZMN ZMN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:06 IST
PM lauds Assam's decision to burn rhino horns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Assam government's decision to burn rhino horns, a coveted item among poachers, and said all steps will be taken for the animal's well-being. Assam had on Wednesday consigned to flames 2,479 rhino horns, world's largest stockpile destroyed in a single day, to bust a myth that the horns have miraculous medicinal properties.

The move by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government is part of an effort to curb poaching of the endangered one-horned Indian rhinoceros.

Modi tweeted, ''Commendable effort by Team Assam. The One-Horned Rhino is India's pride and all steps will be taken for its well-being.'' PTI KR ZMN ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021