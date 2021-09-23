Cong, Left conspired against Modi in Covid 2nd wave: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attacked the opposition Congress and Left parties for allegedly conspiring to put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in difficulties during the second wave of Covid-19. Addressing the Assam BJP's executive committee meeting at Amingaon locality here, Sarma said other political parties supported the government in the twin calamities of flood and pandemic.

''For the first time, all political parties supported the government in the flood and pandemic. But a conspiracy was hatched under the leadership of the Congress as they thought there would be no better opportunity to put Narendra Modi in an embarrassing situation,'' he alleged.

The Congress leaders were not worried about Covid-19 and loss of human lives, and their only aim was to put Modi into problems, Sarma claimed on the concluding day of the two-day session.

''The so-called Leftists, who claim to be liberal-secular, also hatched a conspiracy against Narendra Modi rather than standing beside the people. But the motherland's blessings were on Narendra Modi. Oxygen was arranged and gradually vaccines also reached us,'' he added.

Without naming anyone, Sarma said all those questioning the government over lack of vaccines and oxygen supplies have gone completely silent.

''Because they were never concerned about vaccines and oxygen. They were only waiting to put Narendra Modi in a fix,'' he said.

The last battle for the Assamese civilisation and culture will be fought in the next five years, he said appealing to all party members to work hard in this direction.

''In the land of Sanatan civilisation and culture, we worship cows on Goru Bihu (one of the three Bihu festivals). We bathe them with 'maah' (black gram pulses) and turmeric. Will cows be killed on that land? Will we feel proud by consuming beef? We have to find the answer to that question.

''We have to move ahead in the battle of civilisation and culture. Indianness and rights of different tribes and communities have to be established in this Assam. I don't have any doubt that we have come out for a fixed goal and till we reach that, relentless work will go on. We don't have time to care for what others say,'' he added.

Sarma said the BJP won the last Assembly polls on the issues of fight for civilisation, culture and development.

''After forming the government, we are working against drug cartels and cow (smuggling) syndicates. Someone asked me why encounters are taking place? The reply will come later, but first answer me why drugs are found in Sankardeva's land?'' he said.

Srimanta Sankardeva is a 15th century cultural and religious icon of the state.

At least 26 suspected militants and criminals were shot dead in police encounters in the state since May as they reportedly tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody, while 43 accused were injured along with some policemen.

