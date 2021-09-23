New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL32 CONG-AMARINDER Cong hopes Amarinder will reconsider ‘Gandhi siblings inexperienced’ remarks New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday termed former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's outburst against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as one out of anger and hoped he would reconsider his words as they do not suit his stature.

DES17 PB-CONG-AMARINDER Is there space for 'humiliation, insult' in Cong, asks Amarinder Chandigarh: Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Thursday referred to his ''humiliation'' by the party and asked if he is treated like this, what would be the fate of common workers.

DES6 PB-LD CHIEF SECRETARY Anirudh Tewari is new Punjab Chief Secretary, Vini Mahajan shunted Chandigarh: The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government in Punjab on Thursday shunted Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and appointed Anirudh Tewari in her place.

DES33 HR-AMARINDER-VIJ Nationalist Amarinder's ouster political murder: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil on Thursday termed Congress veteran Amarinder Singh's exit as the Punjab CM a ''political murder'', which he said was done as the ''nationalist'' leader was a hurdle in the party’s ''gameplan''.

DES29 HR-HOODA-CAMPAIGN Hooda announces 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' outreach programme in Haryana Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday announced that the party’s 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh' outreach programme will begin from Karnal on October 10 on the completion of two years of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. DES10 UKD-RAWAT-BALUNI BJP MP slams Harish Rawat for calling Pak army chief 'brother' Dehradun: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni on Thursday slammed former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat for calling the Pakistan army chief ''brother'', drawing a sharp reaction from the Congress leader who said he doesn't need a lecture on nationalism from him.

DES8 UP-PURIFICATION-LD ARREST SP workers 'purify' places visited by UP CM Adityanath in Sambhal Sambhal (UP): Samajwadi Party youth workers undertook a ''purification'' exercise of the places visited by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Sambhal district by sprinkling 'Gangajal'.

LGD22 UP-COURT-CONVERSION Conversion case: UP ATS gets 10-day remand of Islamic scholar Siddiqui Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Thursday got a 10-day remand of Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who was arrested for running a ''conversion syndicate''.

DES20 UP-AKHILESH Drastic 'fall' in income, claims Akhilesh; data says otherwise Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that there has been a drastic ''fall'' in the per capita income in UP but the data used by him did not substantiate this.

DES13 RJ-PAK-HINDU-ATTACK Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman condemns attack on Hindu family in Pakistan Jaipur: All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Syed Nasruddin Chishty Thursday condemned an incident in Pakistan in which a Hindu family was allegedly held hostage and tortured for fetching drinking water from a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)