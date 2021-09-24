Left Menu

Ratan Chakraborty takes charge as Tripura Assembly Speaker

Almost three weeks after Rebati Mohan Das resigned citing 'personal reasons', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ratan Chakraborty took charge as Speaker of Tripura Assembly on Friday.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:04 IST
Ratan Chakraborty taking charge as Tripura Assembly Speaker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Almost three weeks after Rebati Mohan Das resigned citing 'personal reasons', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ratan Chakraborty took charge as Speaker of Tripura Assembly on Friday. Das had submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen on September 2.

According to officials, the nomination papers of only Chakraborty were submitted until Thursday, following which, he was elected unopposed. Chakraborty is an MLA from the Khayerpur constituency in West Tripura. He was also a minister during Congress' regime in 1988-93.

Soon after he was elected as Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated him. The CM said, "Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Ratan Chakraborty Ji on being elected as the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly. Wishing him a great tenure ahead. I am sure, under his guidance, the Tripura assembly will do commendable work for the development of 37 lakh people of state."

Chakraborty is the second speaker of the Tripura Assembly in the past 3.5 years.(ANI)

