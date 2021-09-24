Discussions required for making law not happening, bills passed amid din, laments LS Speaker

Denouncing interruption and pandemonium in Parliamentary proceedings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday emphasised upon disciplined and dignified behaviour of parliamentarians and members of legislature in their personal and public life to earn the respect of people.

There is a need to maintain discipline, honour and dignity in Parliament and Legislatures across the country, he said.

''In this regard, a series of meetings were held in 1992, 1997 and 2001 where the speakers, prime ministers, chief ministers, parliamentary affairs minister and opposition leaders had passed resolutions and the time has come for their implementation,'' Birla said in his lecture on 'Democracy: Safeguarding Parliamentary Values', which was organised by the Karnataka legislature.

''It is expected of the members of the legislatures and parliament to behave in a dignified manner in their public and personal life so that people draw inspiration from them,'' Birla added at the joint sitting of the Assembly and Council.

The Lok Sabha Speaker termed noisy scenes in parliament, legislative assemblies and councils as against the democratic tradition and said such behaviour set bad precedent for people.

The recent session of Parliament was a virtual washout with noisy scenes witnessed on a daily basis over Pegasus and other issues and very little business transacted during the curtailed session.

''The need of the hour is to strengthen democracy and establish parliamentary traditions because people want their grievances discussed. We have to discuss how we can prepare an action plan for more participation of legislature in strengthening democracy,'' Birla said.

The Speaker said democracy is considered as the best form of governance as people are at the centre of governance and the participation of electorate shows the commitment of the nation towards democracy.

He said there was a need to discuss how to make the democratic institutions more answerable to the people.

Birla said the parliament and legislature are the soul of Indian democracy and it will strengthen when people’s welfare is given priority.

Stating that the capacity building of members of parliament and legislatures was a must, Birla lamented that the discussion required for making law is not happening and bills are passed amid din.

He also stressed upon more active participation of the members in the legislature so that they can take part in the discussion during the law making process.

Recalling that the country was celebrating the 'Amrit Mahotsav' (Platinum Jubilee) of the Indian independence, Birla said there was a need to have more discussion on people's problems.

''We need to work together so that we can make the country happy and prosperous. The more we strengthen the parliamentary democracy, the more we can bring change in the socio-economic life of people,'' Birla said. The Congress party boycotted the event, saying that Birla has ''no relation'' with the Karnataka Assembly. ''We have already said Om Birla and this assembly has no relation. They are setting a bad precedent. The Speaker of the Assembly and the chairman of the council should talk to him in their chambers. The trio are playing politics, which the government has given its consent. It is not good and we are protesting it,'' Congress state chief D K Shivakumar said on Friday.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri lamented the absence of Congress legislators from the event.

''I am deeply hurt that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other Congress members have boycotted the event,'' Kageri said.

