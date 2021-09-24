Left Menu

Biden says COVID booster shots will be free and accessible

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:43 IST
Biden says COVID booster shots will be free and accessible
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that booster shots to protect against the coronavirus will be free and easily accessible, noting that he himself would get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Delivering remarks at the White House, he also said 60 million Americans were now eligible for booster shots, 20 million of them today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

