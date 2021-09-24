Strict action to be taken against the guilty in Delhi court firing incident: MoS Ajay Mishra

Left Menu

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra on Friday condemned the Delhi Court firing incident and termed it as 'unfortunate'.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra on Friday condemned the Delhi Court firing incident and termed it as 'unfortunate'. "This is unfortunate and we always condemn such incidents," the Union Minister said.

Mishra said action will be taken against the guilty. "I assure that as soon as the situation becomes clear, strict action will be taken against those who are guilty," he said. According to Delhi Police, Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died.

On the alliance of Apna Dal and Nishad Party with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections, Mishra said that party welcomes those who want to come together with the BJP to contest elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

