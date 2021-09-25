BJP's core group meets in Jammu; appreciates LG admin for its fight against corruption & terrorism

The core group of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP met here on Saturday and appreciated the ''historic decisions'' taken by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to fight corruption and terrorism to bring lasting peace and development in the union territory, a party spokesperson said. The meeting was chaired by National General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh and was attended by Union minister Jitendra Singh, J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders, he said. The spokesperson said the core group meeting remained inconclusive and its members would meet again within a week's time to analyse the political situation emerging in the union territory. The meeting assumes significance as it was held days after the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) sponsored a strike in the region against alleged ''directionless policies'' of the administration. Though Chugh described the meeting as a ''routine'', the spokesperson said certain issues of public importance were taken up for discussions and important indicators based upon valuable inputs were taken, which will have far-reaching effects.

''It was decided to workout ways to address long-pending and genuine demands of the public,'' he said without elaborating on the issues. The spokesperson said the core group also called upon all party workers to be prepared for the coming elections to the assembly, which will be held after delimitation. The core group had extensive discussions on organisational issues and took a number of steps to outreach public on huge developmental projects of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, especially for residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

''It decided to speed up going on party organisational activities so that the public is made aware of their rights created by efforts of the government, which had been denied to them for decades,'' he said. The spokesperson said the core group also appreciated the efforts of the administration and agencies, including military, paramilitary and police forces, in effectively containing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and appropriately handling the situation.

''It also noted the huge influx of tourists in Kashmir, which is an indication of prosperous days returning to the union territory,'' the spokesperson said. He said it was also noted the party has made huge efforts to provide needy services to the public in the hour of distress whether during the Covid situation or in all other situations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)