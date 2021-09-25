Moplah rebellion was planned genocide of Hindus in Kerala: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the Moplah rebellion of 1921 as a ''planned genocide of Hindus'' in Kerala and said society should deliberate for liberation of humanity from ''jihadi'' elements.

His remarks come at a time when various Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates have been organising events on the Moplah Rebellion and terming it as ''genocide of Hindus''.

Speaking at an event, organised by RSS-linked magazine 'Panchjanya', on the Moplah rebellion, Adityanath said it is important to understand the history from the right perspective and added that a nation that does not know its history, cannot protect its geography.

Calling for a discussion in society on “jihadi” elements, the BJP leader said, “This is the time for of deep deliberation within society. We have to think as to how we can liberate entire humanity from jihadi thoughts and create an environment so that the Malabar genocide is not repeated.” “It was a genocide of Hindus by jihadi elements,” he said.

The chief minister said it was Veer Savarkar who brought this genocide in the limelight, while several historians were writing history from the prism of the Left.

The Left has dubbed it as a peasant uprising against the British and the Hindu landlords patronised by them, Adityanath said.

''Some people say that the Hindu landlords in Kerala were exploiting Muslims. But then, why did so many poor Hindus get killed? Actually, they refused to convert. Some people have written history from the prism of the Left and pseudo-secularism,'' he said.

RSS-affiliated Prajna Pravah on Saturday organised an discussion session and photo exhibition in the national capital to mark the Moplah rebellion as “Hindu Genocide”.

