'Fearless', 'brilliant', much to learn from him: Rahul Gandhi hails ex-PM Manmohan on birthday

Senior Congress leaders greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying he has a great understanding of issues facing the country and there is much to learn from him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 11:06 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leaders greeted former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying he has a great understanding of issues facing the country and there is much to learn from him. Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and one of the Congress's top leaders, turned 89 on Sunday.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, posted, ''A visionary. A devoted patriot.A man of his words. Dr. Manmohan Singh, you are the leader India truly deserves.'' ''#HappyBirthdayDrMMS, the Congress party & the entire nation cherishes you & your immense contributions- today & everyday. Thank you for everything you've done,'' the party tweeted.

The Congress said Singh's unbridled commitment to India's progress - right from the time of being the finance minister to the prime minister to even today - has benefitted every Indian to a scale unimaginable.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, ''Happy birthday to Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He is fearless and brilliant with a great understanding of the issues our country has been facing. There is much to learn from him.'' ''I wish him good health and happiness,'' he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, among others, wished Singh on his birthday. The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was prime minister for 10 years until the Congress was defeated by the BJP in the 2014 polls and PM Narendra Modi took power for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

