Pelosi says $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill will pass this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence on Sunday again that the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will pass this week and said she will build a consensus on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion social agenda, which has caused divisions within the Democratic party.

"Let me just say that we're going to pass the bill this week," Pelosi told ABC television's "This week with George Stephanopoulos. "I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes," she said.

