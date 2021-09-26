Rahul Gandhi stresses Congress has to work for all irrespective of their caste, says Punjab party leader

Ahead of Punjab's new Cabinet formation, Congress leader Raja Warring quoted party leader Rahul Gandhi as saying that the party has to work for the last person standing in the queue irrespective of their caste. "Rahul Gandhi has always said that Congress has to work for the last person standing in the queue, be it Dalit, Jatt Sikh or Hindu. People should think that the government is of common people. Work should be done in the welfare of the common people," he told ANI on Sunday.

Raja, who is an MLA from Gidderbaha, also said that now there is nothing left for any political party other than Congress to do in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal had promised 300 units of free electricity to people in Punjab, as the party geared up for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections. However, in a bid to bring relief to the people, Raja said that the Punjab Government is set to bring in new reforms regarding domestic electricity for the welfare of the people.

"As soon as our Chief Minister took charge, he removed electricity meters. I believe the Chief Minister is set to make a big announcement regarding domestic electricity," said the Congress leader. Newly-appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has done a lot of work in just five days, he noted.

Channi took oath earlier this month as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab and succeeds Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the topmost position in the state following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. "Channi ji and Sidhu Sahab will create a new environment in Punjab," said Raja.

Referring to the tenure of Captain Amarinder Singh, he further said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, a chief minister served for 9.5 years. "Now, he should stand behind the new Punjab government and shower his blessings. He should assure that he would be available whenever he is required," concluded the Congress leader. Meanwhile, 15 Congress MLAs took oath as ministers in the Channi-led Punjab cabinet today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)