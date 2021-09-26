PM Modi visits new parliament building construction site
The building is part of the Central Vista project, which has faced criticism from the opposition.Government officials have said that Parliaments winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the construction site of the new parliament building, which is expected to be completed in the second half of the next year. Modi spoke to people involved in the construction as he inspected the ongoing work, official sources said. The building is part of the Central Vista project, which has faced criticism from the opposition.
Government officials have said that Parliament's winter session in 2022 will be held in the new building. The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.
It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.
