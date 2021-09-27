Left Menu

Bharat Bandh: Cong, Left, TDP activists hold protests in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the Congress, Left parties, TDP and others on Monday held protests at various places in Telangana in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers unions to protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

Raising slogans against the NDA government at the Centre and TRS government in Telangana, the opposition activists organised protests outside bus stations at different places in the state to prevent the buses from plying.

Protests were held in the districts of Vanaparthi, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Vikarabad and others.

Former Congress MLA Rammohan Reddy, along with leaders of other opposition parties, held a protest at Parigi near here. The opposition activists slammed the NDA government over the three agri laws, attempts to ''sell off'' PSUs and rising fuel prices.

Saying that the ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala extended cooperation to the bandh, state Congress vice-president Mallu Ravi hit out at the TRS government for allegedly taking the opposition workers into custody at different places when they sought to organise protests. This action by police shows that the TRS and BJP have a tacit understanding, he claimed.

RTC sources said the bandh had no major impact on bus services in the morning hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

