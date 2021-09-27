Left Menu

Scholz says U.S. can rely on SPD-led German govt for good relations

Olaf Scholz, the German Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, said a government led by him would offer the United States continuity in transatlantic relations.

Olaf Scholz, the German Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, said a government led by him would offer the United States continuity in transatlantic relations. "The transatlantic partnership is of the essence for us in Germany and for a government that will be led by me. So you can rely on continuity in this question," he told journalists on Monday, a day after national elections that saw his party win the most votes.

"It is important that we understand ourselves as democracies and that we see that in a world that is becoming more dangerous it is important that we work together, even if we do have conflicts in one or the other question," he added. It is not yet clear who will lead the next German government as no party has a majority of votes and the main parties now need to start negotiations to form a coalition.

