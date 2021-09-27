TMC workers carrying out 'state-sponsored' violence in Bengal, alleges BJP

Left Menu

The BJP on Monday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress over the alleged attack on its senior West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh, accusing TMC workers of carrying out state-sponsored violence.BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the conduct of the TMC since the partys third straight win in the assembly polls recently has ashamed democracy.Referring to the alleged manhandling of Ghosh by TMC workers, he said, This is all visible on the television, and it is very distressing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:17 IST
The BJP on Monday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress over the alleged attack on its senior West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh, accusing TMC workers of carrying out ''state-sponsored'' violence.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the conduct of the TMC since the party's third straight win in the assembly polls recently has ''ashamed'' democracy.

Referring to the alleged manhandling of Ghosh by TMC workers, he said, ''This is all visible on the television, and it is very distressing. What has happened has denigrated democracy.

''The TMC is not allowing its rivals level-playing field. Our leaders are not being allowed to even campaign as TMC goons are engaged in state-sponsored violence.'' When a leader like Ghosh, who has been given security, has to face such attacks, then the fate of the common man can be imagined, Baluni, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

BJP national vice president Ghosh was allegedly manhandled while party MP Arjun Singh faced 'go back' slogans by ruling TMC workers while campaigning for party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur assembly constituency in the city, on the last day of campaigning on Monday.

The TMC, in turn, alleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the crowd.

