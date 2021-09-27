Left Menu

Resigned to consolidate, strengthen 'divided Congress'; fight against BJP: Former Goa CM Faleiro

Veteran Goa Congress leader and former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro who resigned from the party on Monday amid speculation of him joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said that he has quit the party to unify, consolidate and strengthen the "divided Congress" and "fight against the BJP".

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:45 IST
Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro speaking to reporters in Panaji on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Goa Congress leader and former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro who resigned from the party on Monday amid speculation of him joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), said that he has quit the party to unify, consolidate and strengthen the "divided Congress" and "fight against the BJP". All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao today confirmed that Falerio has resigned from the primary membership of the party, besides that from his membership of the Assembly. Faleiro was an MLA from the Navelim constituency.

Soon after his resignation, he tweeted, "I thank the people of Navelim for placing their trust in me and look forward to their continued support in all future endeavours." Speaking to reporters here today after quitting the Congress, Faleiro said, "The Congress does not belong to anyone. It was a movement started by Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This Congress family has been divided. There are different Congress under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and others. My dream is to unify, consolidate, strengthen this divided Congress and fight against the BJP."

He further said, "I have not left Congress. Its principle, ideology is embedded in me and near and dear to me. And today if I have resigned, then it is to consolidate the Congress family." Praising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that she is a force to reckon. Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro said, "Despite having over 200 meetings by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata won the election. She is a powerful force. So our fight is not against the congress but with the BJP."

Faleiro added that before contesting any future election he will consult the people from the constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

